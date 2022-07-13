EU Condemns Use of Pegasus Spyware, Says France, Spain, Hungary, Poland Targeted

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) The European Commission condemns the usage of "intrusive" Israeli Pegasus spyware against Poland, Hungary, France and Spain, European Commission Vice-President for Values and Transparency Vera Jourova said on Wednesday

The international scandal over Pegasus spyware, used by the Israeli authorities to spy on terrorists, broke in July 2021 after a joint media investigation unveiled that the spyware had also been used to keep an eye on politicians, businessmen, activists, journalists and opposition figures around the world.

"We have included in our report the description of issues around Pegasus spyware. We are mentioning Poland, Hungary, Spain and France.

In the EU targets included journalists, lawyers, national politicians and the members of the European Parliament. While often this is linked to national security, this doesn't mean there is a blank check for such an intrusive tools," Jourova said during a press conference.

In November 2021, the US Department of Commerce included the Israeli NSO Group, the spyware's creator, in its list of entities engaging in activities contravening US national security.

Later in November, Apple launched a lawsuit against NSO Group for the surveillance and targeting of the company's customers. They are also seeking a permanent injunction to ban NSO Group from using any Apple software, services, or devices.