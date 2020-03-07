UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Confident About Impartiality Of The Hague Court Hearing MH17 Crash Case - Borrell

Faizan Hashmi 34 seconds ago Sat 07th March 2020 | 07:28 PM

EU Confident About Impartiality of The Hague Court Hearing MH17 Crash Case - Borrell

The European Union has no reservations about the impartiality of the court that will hear the 2014 Malaysia MH17 crash case on March 9 in The Hague, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2020) The European Union has no reservations about the impartiality of the court that will hear the 2014 Malaysia MH17 crash case on March 9 in The Hague, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said on Saturday.

On Friday, the Office of the Russian Prosecutor General told Sputnik that the Dutch-led Joint Investigation Team (JIT), which does not include Russia, ignored the significant amount of information that Moscow had provided to the Netherlands, showing "a biased approach to Russia and its attempts to make clear the true circumstances of the crash."

"The downing of Flight #MH17 was a tragedy. Vital that we establish truth & bring those responsible to justice. @CourtMH17 trial is an important milestone in this process & EU has full confidence in its procedures.

All States must cooperate fully w/ ongoing @JITMH17 investigation," Borrell wrote on Twitter.

The Boeing plane, which was flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur, crashed on July 17, 2014, in Ukraine's crisis-torn Donbas region, leaving no survivors. Kiev and the self-proclaimed republics in Donbas have blamed each other for the incident, while the JIT claims that the aircraft was downed by a Buk missile that belonged to the Russian armed forces.

Moscow has submitted documents proving that the missile originated from Ukraine and called the investigation biased, while presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov has repeatedly said that Russia rejects any allegations of being involved in the tragedy.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Twitter European Union Kuala Lumpur The Hague Amsterdam Kiev Malaysia Netherlands March July All From Court

Recent Stories

Development of Sindh is among PM's priorities : Go ..

28 seconds ago

James says won't play in empty arenas as NBA mulls ..

30 seconds ago

18th century Chinese gourd sells for $4.6 million ..

31 seconds ago

Rana Sana indictment deferred in drugs smuggling c ..

33 seconds ago

Russian Embassy in Sweden Awaits Permission to Vis ..

7 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Says Turkish TV Wrong Abo ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.