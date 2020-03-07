EU Confident About Impartiality of The Hague Court Hearing MH17 Crash Case - Borrell

The European Union has no reservations about the impartiality of the court that will hear the 2014 Malaysia MH17 crash case on March 9 in The Hague, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said on Saturday

On Friday, the Office of the Russian Prosecutor General told Sputnik that the Dutch-led Joint Investigation Team (JIT), which does not include Russia, ignored the significant amount of information that Moscow had provided to the Netherlands, showing "a biased approach to Russia and its attempts to make clear the true circumstances of the crash."

"The downing of Flight #MH17 was a tragedy. Vital that we establish truth & bring those responsible to justice. @CourtMH17 trial is an important milestone in this process & EU has full confidence in its procedures.

All States must cooperate fully w/ ongoing @JITMH17 investigation," Borrell wrote on Twitter.

The Boeing plane, which was flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur, crashed on July 17, 2014, in Ukraine's crisis-torn Donbas region, leaving no survivors. Kiev and the self-proclaimed republics in Donbas have blamed each other for the incident, while the JIT claims that the aircraft was downed by a Buk missile that belonged to the Russian armed forces.

Moscow has submitted documents proving that the missile originated from Ukraine and called the investigation biased, while presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov has repeatedly said that Russia rejects any allegations of being involved in the tragedy.