EU Confirms Next European Parliamentary Election To Take Place From June 6-9, 2024

Sumaira FH Published May 22, 2023 | 09:23 PM

The Council of the EU officially confirmed on Monday that the next election to the European Parliament will take place from June 6-9, 2024

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2023) The Council of the EU officially confirmed on Monday that the next election to the European Parliament will take place from June 6-9, 2024.

"The Council today confirmed that the next elections to the European Parliament will take place from 6 to 9 June 2024," the statement read.

On Wednesday, the EU presidency announced that the next election of the EU Parliament members will take place between June 6 and 9 next year.

"Member states will now determine, according to their respective legal and constitutional frameworks, the date or dates in the period from 6 to 9 June 2024 when they will be holding the vote in their country," the Council's statement added.

The European Parliament members are elected every five years, usually from Thursday to Sunday of the first week of June. The previous election took place from May 23-26 in 2019.

