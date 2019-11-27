UrduPoint.com
EU Confirms Next Meeting On Iran Nuclear Deal To Be Held In Vienna On December 6

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) The EU External Action Service confirmed on Tuesday that the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), known as the Iran nuclear deal, would hold a meeting in Vienna on December 6.

"A meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA) will take place in Vienna on 6 December 2019. The Joint Commission will be chaired by European External Action Service (EEAS) Secretary General Helga-Maria Schmid and will be attended by the E3+2 (China, France, Germany, Russia, United Kingdom) and Iran," the EU External Action Service said in a statement.

The JCPOA was signed in 2015 by Iran, China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union. It stipulated that Tehran significantly limit its nuclear program in exchange for the removal of nuclear-related international sanctions.

In May 2018, the US withdrew from the deal and re-imposed economic sanctions on Iran. Roughly a year later, Tehran responded by warning that it would steadily abandon its own JCPOA obligations every 60 days unless the other signatories helped facilitate continued oil and other trade with Iran. The Islamic republic has already reduced a number of obligations under the deal.

