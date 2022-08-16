UrduPoint.com

EU Confirms Receipt Of Iranian Response On JCPOA On Monday Evening

Umer Jamshaid Published August 16, 2022 | 04:30 PM

EU Confirms Receipt of Iranian Response on JCPOA on Monday Evening

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2022) The European Union has confirmed that it received the Iranian answer to the draft agreement on the revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Monday evening, and is currently continuing to study the document, EU spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Nabila Massrali said on Tuesday.

"I can only confirm that we have received the Iranian response last evening. For the moment we are studying it, and we are consulting with the other JCPOA participants and the US on the way forward," Massrali said during the European Commission midday briefing.

On August 4, the negotiation process to restore the JCPOA with Iran resumed in Vienna, where the heads of all delegations were supposed to arrive for a possible meeting of the JCPOA joint commission.

China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, the EU, and Iran signed the JCPOA in 2015, imposing restrictions on the advancement of the Iranian nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of US sanctions. In 2018, then-US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the agreement and reimposed comprehensive sanctions, prompting Iranian authorities to respond by gradually abandoning their own commitments under the deal.

In December 2021, JCPOA parties agreed on two drafts of a new deal, but no definitive agreement has been reached. Since then, the parties have had several rounds of talks on the revival of the deal.

