UrduPoint.com

EU Confirms Receiving Orban's Letter Asking To Reimburse Border Security Expenses

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 09:02 PM

The European Commission confirmed on Wednesday having received a letter by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban asking the bloc to reimburse border protection expenses his country has incurred

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) The European Commission confirmed on Wednesday having received a letter by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban asking the bloc to reimburse border protection expenses his country has incurred.

The Hungarian prime minister sent the letter to the president of the commission on Tuesday asking the bloc for reimbursement for a border fence and other border protection infrastructure, owing to the fact that Hungary's border is also the EU external border.

"We can confirm we have received the letter and we are going to respond to it in due course," Eric Mamer, chief spokesman of the European Commission, said during a briefing.

The president of the European Commission, Ursula Von der Leyen, stated after the European Union Leaders Summit on October 22 that the bloc would not fund "barbed wire or walls" in its external borders after several leaders of EU member states made similar claims during the summit.

