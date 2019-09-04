UrduPoint.com
EU Congratulates Ukraine's Prime Minister On Appointment, Reiterates 'Steadfast' Support

Wed 04th September 2019 | 02:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) The EU leadership has congratulated Oleksiy Honcharuk on his appointment as Ukrainian prime minister, reaffirming the bloc's "steadfast" support for the nation's reforms, independence and territorial integrity.

Honcharuk, born in 1984, was elected as the country's prime minister on Thursday. He earlier served as deputy head of Volodymyr Zelenskyy's presidential office.

"We would like to warmly congratulate you on your appointment as Prime Minister of Ukraine," a letter, dated September 3 and signed by EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and European Council chief Donald Tusk, said.

The letter reaffirmed EU's support for reforms in Ukraine, saying that the bloc is looking forward to implementing the Association Agreement with the country.

"You can also count on our continued steadfast support to Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity. The European Union remains committed to supporting a peaceful solution to the conflict in the east of Ukraine and the affected communities, and is unwavering in its non-recognition of the illegal annexation of the Crimean peninsula," the letter added.

Crimea rejoined Russia after nearly 96 percent of voters supported the move through a referendum held in March 2014. Ukraine, as well as a large majority of Western countries have not recognized the referendum results.

Russian authorities have repeatedly stated that Crimea's residents decided to rejoin Russia through a democratic procedure and that the referendum was conducted in compliance with the international law.

