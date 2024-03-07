EU conservatives back von der Leyen for second term

Bucharest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) The conservative European People's Party (EPP) -- the biggest force in the EU parliament -- on Thursday endorsed European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen's bid for a second term.

Having navigated multiple crises ranging from Covid to the Ukraine war as the European Commission head since 2019, the former defence minister is seeking a new mandate that would run to 2029.

The backing of the EPP is key for the 65-year-old German, who needs to get the endorsement of the EU parliament to be re-named to the post.

A total of 400 EPP delegates voted in favour of von der Leyen, while 89 voted against it at the party congress in Bucharest.

In her words after the vote, von der Leyen thanked the EPP representatives at the congress -- including lawmakers, party leaders and 12 heads of state and government -- for their "trust", "support" and "determination".

"We have now 90 days to go 'till election day... Now it's time to get out there and convince the people, to win their hearts and to win their minds," she said.