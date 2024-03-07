EU Conservatives Back Von Der Leyen For Second Term
Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2024 | 05:30 PM
Bucharest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) The conservative European People's Party (EPP) -- the biggest force in the EU parliament -- on Thursday endorsed European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen's bid for a second term.
Having navigated multiple crises ranging from Covid to the Ukraine war as the European Commission head since 2019, the former defence minister is seeking a new mandate that would run to 2029.
The backing of the EPP is key for the 65-year-old German, who needs to get the endorsement of the EU parliament to be re-named to the post.
A total of 400 EPP delegates voted in favour of von der Leyen, while 89 voted against it at the party congress in Bucharest.
In her words after the vote, von der Leyen thanked the EPP representatives at the congress -- including lawmakers, party leaders and 12 heads of state and government -- for their "trust", "support" and "determination".
"We have now 90 days to go 'till election day... Now it's time to get out there and convince the people, to win their hearts and to win their minds," she said.
Recent Stories
Infinix Revolutionizes Esports with GT 10 Pro and HOK as the Official Gaming Pow ..
PTI Cricket Tournament 2024: Spartans Team Triumphs
PITB HR Wing Organizes 'Mastering the Power of Positive Thinking' Workshop in Ce ..
PM, CJCSC exchange views on professional matters of armed forces
English Premier League: Check schedule of remaining matches
Pakistan welcomes Extraordinary Session of OIC Council of FMs
Swiss privacy firm observes high demand for VPN in Pakistan
‘Bhutto got justice after 50 years, and it’s good if we get justice in our l ..
Sindh CM unveils Ramzan relief package
Growing visibility of Pakistani-Americans reflective of Pak-US ties: Masood
PM to host dinner in honor of PML-N leaders, allied parties
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 March 2024
More Stories From World
-
Senegal moves towards certainty for presidential vote5 minutes ago
-
Global patent filings fall for first time in 14 years: UN25 minutes ago
-
China supports Palestine's full membership in UN: Wang Yi25 minutes ago
-
US wants India, Pakistan to have 'productive, peaceful relationship'35 minutes ago
-
Niger isolated and suspicious despite end of sanctions45 minutes ago
-
Lufthansa warns on 'damaging' strikes, as 2023 profits double1 hour ago
-
Cotton futures close higher1 hour ago
-
China's forex reserves rise to 3.2258 trln USD1 hour ago
-
Mongolia's foreign trade up 11.5 pct in first two months1 hour ago
-
EU conservatives set to back von der Leyen for second term2 hours ago
-
5.5-magnitude quake hits NW China's Qinghai2 hours ago
-
Spain's Mango clothing chain ramps up global expansion2 hours ago