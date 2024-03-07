Open Menu

EU Conservatives Set To Back Von Der Leyen For Second Term

Published March 07, 2024

Bucharest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) The conservative European People's Party (EPP) -- the biggest force in the EU parliament -- is expected on Thursday to formally support European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen's bid for a second term.

Having navigated multiple crises ranging from Covid to the Ukraine war as the European Commission head since 2019, the former defence minister is seeking a new mandate that would run to 2029.

The backing of the EPP would be key for the 65-year-old German, who needs to get the endorsement of the EU parliament to be re-named to her post.

Some 1,500 EPP representatives -- including lawmakers, party leaders and 12 heads of state and government -- are attending the party congress.

"Our peaceful and united Europe is being challenged like never before. By populists, by nationalists, by demagogues. Whether it's the far right or it's the far left," von der Leyen said in her speech at the congress in Bucharest.

"They want to trample on our values, and they want to destroy our Europe. And we, the EPP, will never let that happen," she added.

During the conference's opening day Wednesday, EPP leader Manfred Weber hailed von der Leyen as a "solid leader", who could count on the support of a vast majority of members, adding that Europe would be "in good hands" with her at the helm.

The result of the secret ballot in the Romanian capital is expected to be announced at around 12:30 pm (1030 GMT).

