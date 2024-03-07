EU conservatives to back von der Leyen bid for second term as bloc chief

Bucharest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) The conservative European People's Party (EPP) is expected on Thursday to formally back European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen's bid for a second term.

Some 1,500 representatives of the biggest force in the European Union parliament -- including lawmakers, party leaders and 12 heads of state and government -- are due to endorse the candidacy of the 65-year-old German at a party congress in Bucharest.

Having navigated multiple crises at the helm of the European Commission ranging from Covid to the Ukraine war, the former defence minister is seeking to be reappointed for a new term until 2029.

During the conference's opening day Wednesday, EPP leader Manfred Weber hailed von der Leyen as a "solid leader", who could count on the support of a vast majority of members, adding that Europe would be "in good hands" with her at the helm.

Von der Leyen is expected to address the party congress in the Romanian capital before a secret ballot. The result is expected to be announced at around 12:30 pm (1030 GMT).

- 'Broad support' -

As the largest grouping in the parliament, the EPP is keen to put on a show of strength ahead of the European elections.

The meeting is led by Romanian President Klaus Iohannis. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, his Greek and Swedish counterparts Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Ulf Kristersson, and European Parliament President Roberta Metsola are among others gathering in Bucharest.

scheduled to take place from June 6-9, the elections will reshuffle the political balance in Brussels, including at the Commission.

Within the EPP, von der Leyen "enjoys broad support and her (policy) record gives her a positive image," said Thierry Chopin, special adviser to the Jacques Delors Institute.

As the first woman to hold the top EU post, von der Leyen has managed to manoeuvre "in the face of crises -- the pandemic, the energy crisis, the war in Ukraine -- in spite of sometimes divisive positions" on foreign policy, notably on China and the middle East, he told AFP.

But she has come under fire in recent years, particularly from France's liberal conservatives who have denounced "a form of technocratic drift that is harming our farmers".

Von der Leyen's flagship achievement in her first term -- the European "Green Deal" -- is turning politically toxic, with farmers mobilising across Europe in recent weeks.

- Facing growing discontent -

Faced with growing discontent and far-right parties riding high in polls, von der Leyen has relegated climate concerns to the backburner since announcing her bid a few weeks ago.

In another shift, the EPP called for asylum-seekers to be moved to "safe third countries" to assess their claims in its manifesto adopted at the congress on Wednesday.

Von der Leyen appears to be "looking for votes further to the right", said Chopin, in particular by moving closer to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, with whom she recently travelled to Kyiv.

Having secured a narrow backing of just nine extra votes at the European Parliament in 2019, "she knows that she must gather as many votes as possible to ensure a majority," he stressed.

At their gathering in Rome over the weekend, Europe's Socialists (PES) -- the second-largest force in the European Parliament -- underlined the "importance" of the June elections ahead of expected surging support for right-wing groups.

"The very soul of Europe is at risk. The ghosts of the past are again at the gates of our institutions: hate, greed, falsehood, climate denialism, authoritarianism," Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez warned congress delegates.