EU Considering 5th $500Mln Tranche Of Military Assistance To Ukraine - EEAS

Sumaira FH Published July 12, 2022 | 09:20 PM

EU Considering 5th $500Mln Tranche of Military Assistance to Ukraine - EEAS

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) The EU intends to allocate an additional 500 million Euros ($500 million) for military assistance to Ukraine through a special fund, within which an allocation of two billion euros has already been agreed, European External Action Service (EEAS) Secretary General Stefano Sannino said at a joint meeting of the defense and foreign policy committees of the European Parliament.

"We are now discussing about the possibility of a fifth tranche of more 500 million (euros)," Sannino said at a meeting with EP deputies in Brussels.

He recalled that deliveries of lethal weapons were financed through this fund for the first time.

The EU has already allocated four tranches of 500 million euros each for military assistance to Ukraine. The total amount of financing for the purchase of weapons amounted to 2 billion euros.

