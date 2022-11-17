EU Considering Further Sanctions Against Iran - Spokesman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) The European Union is not excluding the possibility that further sanctions against Iran will be adopted, EU foreign affairs spokesman Peter Stano said on Thursday.

On October 17, the EU imposed sanctions on 11 Iranian individuals and four entities, including Iran's morality police, due to the crackdown on mass protests in the country over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. The bloc has since amended the list, adding other individuals and entities over alleged drone deliveries to Russia and violations of human rights in Iran.

"The EU has already adopted sanctions in this regard and it will take further steps as needed. As you know, the discussions among the member states about the sanctions, their extent and timing are confidential and fully in the hands of the member states.

So, if the member states did not take any concrete measures now, it does not mean that such decision and steps will not be decided later on," Stano told a midday briefing.

Amini was detained by the controversial "morality police" in Tehran on September 13 for not covering her head properly, an offense punishable by prison. She was sent to one of the centers belonging to the police department and military intelligence for an explanatory conversation. In the center, Amini reportedly had a heart attack, after which she was immediately taken to hospital where the young woman died a few days later.

The incident sparked mass riots across the country. Iranian authorities have accused Western countries of fueling the unrest, and summoned European diplomats over anti-Iranian media reports and calls to overthrow the country's government.