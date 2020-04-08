(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The European Union is considering Minsk's request for help amid the coronavirus, the total amount has not been decided yet, but it may reach about 60 million euros ($63 million), EU Minister for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) The European Union is considering Minsk's request for help amid the coronavirus, the total amount has not been decided yet, but it may reach about 60 million Euros ($63 million), EU Minister for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell said Wednesday.

"Belarus has requested assistance, for its health care system and to address the impact, macro-financial, macroeconomic impact of this situation. And also they have been asking for financial assistance. And we are now exploring how we can respond to this request, looking in particular at economic support for the health care system and to the civil society. The total amount of this support has not yet been decided ... it will be around 60 million euros," Borrell told a press conference.