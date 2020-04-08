UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Considering Minsk's Request For Coronavirus Aid, Total May Reach $63Mln - Borrell

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 09:40 PM

EU Considering Minsk's Request for Coronavirus Aid, Total May Reach $63Mln - Borrell

The European Union is considering Minsk's request for help amid the coronavirus, the total amount has not been decided yet, but it may reach about 60 million euros ($63 million), EU Minister for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) The European Union is considering Minsk's request for help amid the coronavirus, the total amount has not been decided yet, but it may reach about 60 million Euros ($63 million), EU Minister for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell said Wednesday.

"Belarus has requested assistance, for its health care system and to address the impact, macro-financial, macroeconomic impact of this situation. And also they have been asking for financial assistance. And we are now exploring how we can respond to this request, looking in particular at economic support for the health care system and to the civil society. The total amount of this support has not yet been decided ... it will be around 60 million euros," Borrell told a press conference.

Related Topics

Civil Society European Union Minsk Belarus May Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Fujairah Welfare Association donates AED2 million ..

27 minutes ago

Belgium announces 205 COVID-19 deaths

27 minutes ago

Russian Prosecutors Designate US-Based NGO Jamesto ..

2 minutes ago

Global trade will plunge by up to a third in 2020: ..

2 minutes ago

ECR receives over 200 complaints in last two weeks ..

2 minutes ago

Balochistan health department hands over PPEs to d ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.