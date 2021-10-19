UrduPoint.com

EU Considering New Sanctions Against Nicaraguan President Due To Upcoming Election

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 19th October 2021 | 02:10 AM

EU Considering New Sanctions Against Nicaraguan President Due to Upcoming Election

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2021)   The European Union considers introducing a package of sanctions against the inner circle of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega if the elections in this country do not meet democratic standards, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said after a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg.

At the meeting of EU Ministers of Foreign Affairs, which took place in Luxembourg on October 18, Spain offered to adopt a new package of measures in connection with the elections in Nicaragua to be held on November 7.

"We received broad support for our position to try to change the current state of affairs, which is leading us to a situation that we can define as election fraud. There are no minimum conditions for a democratic, free, transparent, competitive process," Albares said after the meeting on Monday.

The Spanish foreign minister added that the high-ranking representatives of the EU countries "considered various options" in order to "try to change the situation before November 7.

"

Among possible measures to sanction the regime in case the election is carried out without conditions for a democratic process, Spain offered to introduce sanctions against the inner circle of the Nicaraguan president, according to the head of the Spanish Foreign Ministry.

Since the beginning of June, several dozen opposition politicians and activists have been arrested in Nicaragua on various charges, including seven presidential candidates and the daughter of an ex-president of the country, Cristiana Chamorro. The presidential election in Nicaragua is scheduled for November 7. The ruling Sandinista National Liberation Front has confirmed longtime President Daniel Ortega and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo, as presidential candidates.

Related Topics

Election European Union Wife Rosario Luxembourg Circle Spain Turkish Lira June October November Opposition

Recent Stories

ICAO Chief visits Department of Civil Aviation in ..

ICAO Chief visits Department of Civil Aviation in Fujairah

1 hour ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets COP26 President in London

Abdullah bin Zayed meets COP26 President in London

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, UK Secretary of State review r ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, UK Secretary of State review regional developments

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets UK Secretary of State for ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets UK Secretary of State for Health; Minister of Education

2 hours ago
 Expo 2020 Dubai momentum grows as it welcomes more ..

Expo 2020 Dubai momentum grows as it welcomes more than 770,000 visits to date

2 hours ago
 Minister of Education inaugurates 1st World Gifted ..

Minister of Education inaugurates 1st World Giftedness Center International Conf ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.