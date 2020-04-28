The European Commission (EC) considers the actions of Libyan National Army (LNA) commander, Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, unacceptable, Peter Stano, the EC spokesman on foreign affairs and security policy, said Tuesday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) The European Commission (EC) considers the actions of Libyan National Army (LNA) commander, Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, unacceptable, Peter Stano, the EC spokesman on foreign affairs and security policy, said Tuesday.

Haftar announced on Monday the LNA was quitting the Skhirat agreement, which had led to the formation of the United Nations-backed Government of National Accord. According to Haftar, the LNA is now taking control over the country.

According to Stano, unilateral actions will not facilitate the reconciliation effort.