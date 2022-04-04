EU Considers it Important to Keep Communication Channels With Russia Open

(@FahadShabbir)

The European Union considers it important to keep communication channels with Russia open to resolve the Ukrainian crisis, EU foreign affairs spokesman Peter Stano said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2022) The European Union considers it important to keep communication channels with Russia open to resolve the Ukrainian crisis, EU foreign affairs spokesman Peter Stano said on Monday.

"Isolation and sanctioning doesn't mean to keep someone incommunicado, for us always the dialogue is the priority and we always try to keep as long as possible the communication channels open," Stano told a briefing.

Stano added that sanctions are "progressive" and can be increases when the situation on the ground "requires" so or "decreased when the reasons for sanctioning are no longer happening".