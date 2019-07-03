UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Considers Russia's Decision To Ban Flights To Georgia Unjustified - Diplomatic Service

Muhammad Irfan 45 seconds ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 08:54 PM

EU Considers Russia's Decision to Ban Flights to Georgia Unjustified - Diplomatic Service

The European Union believes that Russia's decision to temporarily ban its airlines from carrying Russian citizens to Georgia starting July 8 was "unjustified and disproportionate," the bloc's diplomatic service said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) The European Union believes that Russia's decision to temporarily ban its airlines from carrying Russian citizens to Georgia starting July 8 was "unjustified and disproportionate," the bloc's diplomatic service said Wednesday.

On June 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree telling Russian airlines to suspend passenger flights between the two countries in light of anti-Russia protests in Georgia.

"The latest developments in relations between the Russian Federation and Georgia risk having a negative impact on the citizens of both countries. We consider the Russian decision to ban flights to Georgia as of 8 July unjustified and disproportionate," the service said in a statement.

Related Topics

Russia European Union Vladimir Putin Georgia June July From

Recent Stories

US Removes Sanctions on Italy's Oil Shipping Firm ..

47 seconds ago

Beautification work of Quetta City rapidly continu ..

49 seconds ago

Buzdar condoles demise of famous poet Nisar Nasik

50 seconds ago

Mega corruption of past governments weaken country ..

52 seconds ago

Five soldiers embraced martyrdom at LoC

5 minutes ago

Peace and prosperity to prevail in country: Gen Qa ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.