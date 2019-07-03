The European Union believes that Russia's decision to temporarily ban its airlines from carrying Russian citizens to Georgia starting July 8 was "unjustified and disproportionate," the bloc's diplomatic service said Wednesday

On June 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree telling Russian airlines to suspend passenger flights between the two countries in light of anti-Russia protests in Georgia.

"The latest developments in relations between the Russian Federation and Georgia risk having a negative impact on the citizens of both countries. We consider the Russian decision to ban flights to Georgia as of 8 July unjustified and disproportionate," the service said in a statement.