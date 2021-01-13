UrduPoint.com
EU Consultations On Sputnik V Vaccine Authorization Set For January 19 - RDIF CEO

EU Consultations on Sputnik V Vaccine Authorization Set for January 19 - RDIF CEO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) The European Union is set to conduct a scientific review of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 on January 19, which could be the first step toward gaining emergency use approval in the bloc, Kirill Dmitriev, the CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The first stage in obtaining authorization for the emergency use of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 in the European Union is scheduled for January 19. This consists of a so-called scientific review. Sputnik V's application for emergency use authorization was submitted by the RDIF on December 22," Dmitriev said.

Stefan de Keersmaecker, a spokesman for the European Commission, said on Tuesday that negotiations between Sputnik V's developers and European Union officials concerning the vaccine's emergency use authorization were ongoing.

The European Medicines Agency said on January 5 that negotiations were in the preliminary stages and that no request had been made by Sputnik V's developers for scientific advice from the EMA.

Sputnik V, developed by the Russian Gamaleya research institute in conjunction with the RDIF, was 90 percent effective in ongoing clinical trials after three control points, according to data published in December.

Speaking in late October, European Commission spokesperson Eric Mamer said that any coronavirus disease vaccine must comply with the bloc's quality standards and approval procedures before authorization can take place.

