EU Consumer Groups Slam 'manipulative' Video Game Spending Tactics

Faizan Hashmi Published September 12, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) European consumer groups on Thursday accused the world's biggest video game companies of "purposefully tricking" consumers, including children, to push them to spend more on in-game purchases.

Video games are wildly popular in Europe where more than half the population are players, according to industry figures published last month.

Europe's BEUC umbrella consumer rights group on Thursday filed a complaint with the European Commission, with support from member organisations in 17 European countries including France, Germany and Italy.

The groups said companies behind games such as Fortnite, EA sports FC 24 and Minecraft are guilty of "manipulative spending tactics" involving in-game virtual currencies, which they said children "are even more vulnerable to".

The video game giants named were Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts, Epic Games, Mojang Studios, Roblox Corporation, Supercell and Ubisoft.

Virtual currencies are digital items -- such as gems, points or coins -- that can be bought with real money, often in the games themselves or in an app marketplace.

When the digital Currency is then used to buy options or objects within a game, the consumer groups say players lose sight of the true sums involved, making them vulnerable to "overspending."

"Today, premium in-game currencies are purposefully tricking consumers and take a big toll on children. Companies are well aware of children's vulnerability and use tricks to lure younger consumers into spending more," said BEUC head Agustin Reyna.

The groups called for items to "always be displayed in real money (eg euro), or at least they should display the equivalence in real-world currency".

Video Games Europe, an umbrella organisation representing European games developers including Ubisoft, insisted in-game currencies were "well understood by players".

"Video Games Europe and its members support and promote fair and transparent principles for purchases of in-game content, including for in-game currency," it said.

