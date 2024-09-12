EU Consumer Groups Slam 'manipulative' Video Game Spending Tactics
Faizan Hashmi Published September 12, 2024 | 02:40 PM
Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) European consumer groups on Thursday accused the world's biggest video game companies of "purposefully tricking" consumers, including children, to push them to spend more on in-game purchases.
Video games are wildly popular in Europe where more than half the population are players, according to industry figures published last month.
Europe's BEUC umbrella consumer rights group on Thursday filed a complaint with the European Commission, with support from member organisations in 17 European countries including France, Germany and Italy.
The groups said companies behind games such as Fortnite, EA sports FC 24 and Minecraft are guilty of "manipulative spending tactics" involving in-game virtual currencies, which they said children "are even more vulnerable to".
The video game giants named were Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts, Epic Games, Mojang Studios, Roblox Corporation, Supercell and Ubisoft.
Virtual currencies are digital items -- such as gems, points or coins -- that can be bought with real money, often in the games themselves or in an app marketplace.
When the digital Currency is then used to buy options or objects within a game, the consumer groups say players lose sight of the true sums involved, making them vulnerable to "overspending."
"Today, premium in-game currencies are purposefully tricking consumers and take a big toll on children. Companies are well aware of children's vulnerability and use tricks to lure younger consumers into spending more," said BEUC head Agustin Reyna.
The groups called for items to "always be displayed in real money (eg euro), or at least they should display the equivalence in real-world currency".
Video Games Europe, an umbrella organisation representing European games developers including Ubisoft, insisted in-game currencies were "well understood by players".
"Video Games Europe and its members support and promote fair and transparent principles for purchases of in-game content, including for in-game currency," it said.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2024
Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of opposition
Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economic reforms
Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the World’s Thinnest 6mm Phone!
Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai
Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan
Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years
Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024
Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking ..
More Stories From World
-
NASA prepares for launch of new mission on Jupiter's moon Europa6 minutes ago
-
Ireland launches EU privacy probe into Google AI development6 minutes ago
-
Peru's polarising ex-president Alberto Fujimori dies at 866 minutes ago
-
Tropical Storm Francine batters US state of Louisiana6 minutes ago
-
Spanish PM to meet Venezuelan opposition figure: source7 minutes ago
-
France's new PM says to form government 'next week'13 hours ago
-
Argentine Congress upholds Milei veto of pensions increase13 hours ago
-
US, UK pledge economic aid, quick action over arms for Ukraine13 hours ago
-
Relaxed USA will try to end European run at Solheim Cup13 hours ago
-
Catalonia marks holiday with separatist movement waning13 hours ago
-
Canada tourism fears bigger, badder wildfires coming14 hours ago
-
Mbappe rejects French league mediation proposal in PSG salary row14 hours ago