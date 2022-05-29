EU Continues Discussing Sanctions Against Russia, Negotiations Difficult - Source

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2022) The European Union continues discussing new sanctions against Russia, including an oil embargo, with a new meeting of the EU Permanent Representatives Committee (COREPER) scheduled on Monday, a high-ranking source told reporters on Sunday, saying that the process is complicated.

According to the source, many technical issues still remain as well as the issues of timetable for abandoning the use of Russian oil.