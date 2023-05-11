EU Continues Discussing Sanctions Against Russia With Turkey - Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) The European Union is staying in touch with Turkey on sanctions against Russia, including sanctions circumvention and expects Ankara to align with the restrictive measures against Moscow, spokesman for EU foreign affairs Peter Stano said on Thursday.

"Turkey is among the important partners with whom we have regular contacts and interactions which are also focused on preventing the circumvention of our existing sanctions, on alignment with our sanctions and this is the consistent and regular call on everyone among our partners especially," Stano told a regular press conference.

Turkey is still a candidate country and candidates for the EU membership are expected to align with all the foreign policy decisions and positions of the EU, he added.

Ankara has said that it would not back unilateral sanctions against Moscow, as they are of no use to Turkey, but will also not allow circumventing them.