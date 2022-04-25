EU Continues Discussions on 6th Package of Anti-Russia Sanctions - Commission

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2022) Negotiations between the EU member states on the 6th package of sanctions continue, European Commission Deputy Chief Spokesperson Dana Spinant said on Monday, adding that the details of discussions are confidential.

The spokesperson said that the EU is "determined" to continue imposing sanctions against Russia.

"We can not comment or give details in advance neither when it comes to the timing of the packages of our sanctions nor on the content of the packages because one thing which is extremely important when we draft sanctions is that the debate and the discussions among member states are entirely confidential," Spinant told a briefing.