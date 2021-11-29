EU Continues Talks with Taliban in Order to Secure Humanitarian Access in Afghanistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2021) The European Union will continue talks with the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorist activities) delegation in Doha in order to secure humanitarian access in the country and to resume EU diplomatic representation in Kabul when security measures are appropriate, European Commission's spokesperson said on Monday.

"We will continue the talk and we will continue to engage with the Taliban to make sure that we can actually provide as much as we can and have humanitarian access to Afghanistan. This was part of the discussion that we had yesterday with the Taliban, we will see the actions after these discussions we will continue to discuss and to ask for access," Nabila Massrali, European Commission spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy said, answering a reporter's question during the EC Midday Briefing.

She went on to clarify that returning European diplomatic missions to Kabul was "something that we are discussing and once the security measures are appropriate we will make sure we will have a presence there."

The European External Action Service also released a statement on Sunday about the bilateral talks in Doha, stating that "this dialogue does not imply recognition by the EU of the interim government but is part of EU's operational engagement, in the interest of the EU and the Afghan people."

In the aftermath of the Taliban takeover, Afghanistan is facing a humanitarian crisis with the United Nations and the situation is predicted to worsen in the coming winter months.