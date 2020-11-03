EU Continues to 'Stamp' Illegitimate Sanctions Against Russia - Lavrov

(@FahadShabbir)

The European Union continues to "stamp" illegitimate sanctions against Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday, adding that the bloc's sanctions count is second only to that of the United States

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) The European Union continues to "stamp" illegitimate sanctions against Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday, adding that the bloc's sanctions count is second only to that of the United States.

In an interview with the Kommersant newspaper, the top diplomat said that Russia-EU relations are currently in crisis, and not "because of our fault."

"New sanctions, that are illegitimate from an international legal point of view, are being stamped. In terms of the number of sanctions imposed against our citizens under far-fetched pretexts, the EU members are second only to the Americans," Lavrov said.

The top diplomat added the European media conducts a "large-scale anti-Russia campaign."

"At the same time, we are told that Russia may 'deserve the right' to have normal relations with the EU, only by changing its behavior.

The level of cynicism is off charts," Lavrov said.

Nonetheless, the minister said that Russia is still open to dialog with the EU despite the bloc's unfriendly actions.

"While adequately responding to unfriendly actions, we nevertheless remain open to dialogue with the European Union, which remains our important trade and economic partner," Lavrov said.

The minister added that European colleagues should understand that cooperation is possible only on honest and equal bases and that Russia will not tolerate a "one-side game."

"We will not allow 'one-sided games'. There will be no unilateral 'goodwill' gestures on our part. We hope that a rational approach, just common sense in the Brussels structures and capitals of the member states will still prevail," Lavrov said.