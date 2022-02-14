EU Continues to Warn Russia of 'Serious Consequences' of Ukraine Escalation - Athens

EU leaders have reiterated their warning of severe consequences for Russia in the event of military action against Ukraine, the office of the Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Monday following a video conference of European leaders, hosted by European Council President Charles Michel

"The leaders reiterated that any aggressive act by the side of Russia would induce serious consequences with a major cost and agreed to remain in contact," the office said in a statement.

The EU leaders also agreed on the need to use all diplomatic means to prevent an escalation in the crisis, as well as coordinate and prepare for a potential response.

The West and Kiev have repeatedly accused Russia of amassing troops near the border with Ukraine in what they describe as preparation to attack the neighboring country. Moscow has rejected the allegations, expressing concern over NATO's military activities in Eastern Europe, which it considers to be a security threat, and insisting that it has the right to move its forces within its national territory.