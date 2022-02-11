UrduPoint.com

EU Continues To Work In Ukraine In Usual Format - European Commission

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 11, 2022 | 05:18 PM

EU Continues to Work in Ukraine in Usual Format - European Commission

The European Union continues to work in Ukraine in a usual format despite the United States calling on its citizens to leave the country, EU Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Peter Stano said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) The European Union continues to work in Ukraine in a usual format despite the United States calling on its citizens to leave the country, EU Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Peter Stano said on Friday.

"When it comes to evacuations of expats, every country has their own motivation and criteria to decide on whether their citizens need to be evacuated. For the countries in the EU, we are continuing operations in Ukraine as we have done in the past. ... We are following developments very closely," Stano told a briefing.

Related Topics

Ukraine European Union Expats United States

Recent Stories

Ranveer Singh reveals secrets behind his fashion a ..

Ranveer Singh reveals secrets behind his fashion and fitness

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan sets another record of 2.24 million vacci ..

Pakistan sets another record of 2.24 million vaccinations

19 minutes ago
 Who is the third wife of Aamir Liaqat Hussain?

Who is the third wife of Aamir Liaqat Hussain?

26 minutes ago
 Vaccination of 2.4m Multanis completed: DC

Vaccination of 2.4m Multanis completed: DC

1 minute ago
 EU Observes Able to Arrive in Belarus During Const ..

EU Observes Able to Arrive in Belarus During Constitutional Referendum - Minsk

1 minute ago
 24 deaths, 1,655 new coronavirus cases reported in ..

24 deaths, 1,655 new coronavirus cases reported in Punjab

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>