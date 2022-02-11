EU Continues to Work in Ukraine in Usual Format - European Commission

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) The European Union continues to work in Ukraine in a usual format despite the United States calling on its citizens to leave the country, EU Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Peter Stano said on Friday.

"When it comes to evacuations of expats, every country has their own motivation and criteria to decide on whether their citizens need to be evacuated. For the countries in the EU, we are continuing operations in Ukraine as we have done in the past. ... We are following developments very closely," Stano told a briefing.