EU Contributes $608Mln to COVAX Initiative - Von Der Leyen

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) The European Union has contributed ‚¬500 million ($608 million) to the COVAX initiative to provide one billion COVID-19 vaccine doses for low and middle-income countries, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday.

"1 billion doses of vaccines for low and middle-income countries. This is our global goal. The EU is the number 1 supporter of COVAX, the global facility for universal access to COVID-19 vaccines. Today we are signing ‚¬500 million worth of financing agreements to reach our goal," von der Leyen said on Twitter.

The World Health Organization (WHO), along with the Gavi vaccine alliance and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, has launched the COVAX Facility, which aims to ensure safe and equitable access to vaccines across the globe. As many as 184 countries are currently involved in the COVAX Facility.

Earlier in December, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that almost 1 billion doses of three coronavirus vaccines have been secured as part of the WHO COVAX initiative.