UrduPoint.com

EU Cooperating With US To Bring Belarus Sanctions Into Effect In December - Schinas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 05:13 PM

EU Cooperating With US to Bring Belarus Sanctions Into Effect in December - Schinas

The European Union is cooperating closely with the United States so that new sanctions on Belarus could come into effect already in December, European Commission Vice-President Margaritis Schinas said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) The European Union is cooperating closely with the United States so that new sanctions on Belarus could come into effect already in December, European Commission Vice-President Margaritis Schinas said on Friday.

"Now we are working side by side with the US and others so that these sanctions are effective as of December," Schinas said at a press conference.

Related Topics

European Union Belarus United States December

Recent Stories

LDA demolishes illegal structures in city

LDA demolishes illegal structures in city

1 minute ago
 Police submits report in SC in journalists harassm ..

Police submits report in SC in journalists harassment case

1 minute ago
 Lebanon Ready to Work With EU on Responding to Bel ..

Lebanon Ready to Work With EU on Responding to Belarus Migration Crisis - Schina ..

1 minute ago
 AIOU announces final results of matriculation, int ..

AIOU announces final results of matriculation, intermediate programs

5 minutes ago
 People being provided maximum relief despite diffi ..

People being provided maximum relief despite difficulties: Farrukh

5 minutes ago
 Noor Zaman win All Pakistan Shamus Ul Qamar Squash ..

Noor Zaman win All Pakistan Shamus Ul Qamar Squash title

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.