EU Cooperating With US to Bring Belarus Sanctions Into Effect in December - Schinas

(@FahadShabbir)

The European Union is cooperating closely with the United States so that new sanctions on Belarus could come into effect already in December, European Commission Vice-President Margaritis Schinas said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) The European Union is cooperating closely with the United States so that new sanctions on Belarus could come into effect already in December, European Commission Vice-President Margaritis Schinas said on Friday.

"Now we are working side by side with the US and others so that these sanctions are effective as of December," Schinas said at a press conference.