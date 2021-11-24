EU COREPER Agreed To Extend Sanctions For Human Rights Violations - Source
The Committee of Permanent Representatives in the European Union (COREPER) agreed on Wednesday to extend the sanctions regime for violations of human rights, including against Russian citizens, s source in the EU Council told Sputnik
The decision has to be also approved by the council during a meeting, the source added.