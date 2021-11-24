UrduPoint.com

EU COREPER Agreed To Extend Sanctions For Human Rights Violations - Source

Sumaira FH 24 seconds ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 04:24 PM

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) The Committee of Permanent Representatives in the European Union (COREPER) agreed on Wednesday to extend the sanctions regime for violations of human rights, including against Russian citizens, s source in the EU Council told Sputnik

The decision has to be also approved by the council during a meeting, the source added.

