EU COREPER Agreed to Extend Sanctions for Human Rights Violations - Source

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) The Committee of Permanent Representatives in the European Union (COREPER) agreed on Wednesday to extend the sanctions regime for violations of human rights, including against Russian citizens, s source in the EU Council told Sputnik

The decision has to be also approved by the council during a meeting, the source added.