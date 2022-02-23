EU COREPER Agrees on Anti-Russia Sanctions' Documents - French Mission

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) The Committee of Permanent Representatives in the European Union (COREPER) on Tuesday agreed on documents that are necessary for imposition of sanctions against Russia, France's mission to the EU said, adding that sanctions will be likely imposed on Wednesday.

"EU Permanent Representatives agreed on legal proposals for sanctions. submitted by the External Service and the European Commission. A technical and legal reconciliation will take place at night. Final approval is expected tomorrow morning, followed by publication in the Official Journal of the EU during the day. The sanctions will be imposed immediately after they are published in the journal," the French mission tweeted.