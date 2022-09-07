EU COREPER Approves Suspension of Visa Facilitation Deal With Russia - EU Source

The EU Permanent Representatives Committee (COREPER) has approved the suspension of the visa facilitation agreement with Russia, a source from the EU told Ria Novosti on Wednesday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) The EU Permanent Representatives Committee (COREPER) has approved the suspension of the visa facilitation agreement with Russia, a source from the EU told Ria Novosti on Wednesday.

According to the source, the EU ministers will approve the decision on September 9.