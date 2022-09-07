UrduPoint.com

EU COREPER II Agree To Renew Personal Sanctions Against Russia - Czech Presidency

EU COREPER II Agree to Renew Personal Sanctions Against Russia - Czech Presidency

The committee of permanent representatives of EU governments (Coreper II) has agreed in principle to renew personal sanctions against Russia in mid-September, the Czech Presidency of the Council of the EU said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) The committee of permanent representatives of EU governments (Coreper II) has agreed in principle to renew personal sanctions against Russia in mid-September, the Czech Presidency of the Council of the EU said on Wednesday.

"COREPERII At the first meeting after the summer break ambassadors in principle agreed to renew individual sanctions against Russia in mid-September - formal procedure to follow. The EU stays resilient and united! #EU2022CZ," the Czech presidency tweeted.

