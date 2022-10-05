EU COREPER Reaches Political Agreement on New Sanctions Against Russia - Czech Presidency

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2022) The committee of permanent representatives of EU governments (COREPER II) has has reached a political agreement on new sanctions against Russia over the accession of new territories to the country, the Czech Presidency of the Council of the EU said on Wednesday.

"Ambassadors reached a political agreement on new sanctions against Russia - a strong EU response to Putin's illegal annexation of territories. Written procedure follows, sanctions enter into force on publication in the Off. Journal.," the Czech presidency tweeted.