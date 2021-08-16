EU COREPER to Meet Ahead of Foreign Ministers' Meeting on Afghanistan - Source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) The Permanent Representatives Committee (COREPER) of the European Union will hold a meeting on Monday in Brussels ahead of the EU Foreign Ministers' meeting on Afghanistan on Tuesday, a source told Sputnik.

"There is indeed a meeting of ambassadors today but I cannot comment on the agenda. In terms of any communication about the situation in Afghanistan I would like to refer to this tweet of [EU] the High Representative Josep Borrell who has announced a meeting of the Foreign Affairs Ministers tomorrow," the source said.