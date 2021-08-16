UrduPoint.com

EU COREPER To Meet Ahead Of Foreign Ministers' Meeting On Afghanistan - Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 17 seconds ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 04:39 PM

EU COREPER to Meet Ahead of Foreign Ministers' Meeting on Afghanistan - Source

The Permanent Representatives Committee (COREPER) of the European Union will hold a meeting on Monday in Brussels ahead of the EU Foreign Ministers' meeting on Afghanistan on Tuesday, a source told Sputnik

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) The Permanent Representatives Committee (COREPER) of the European Union will hold a meeting on Monday in Brussels ahead of the EU Foreign Ministers' meeting on Afghanistan on Tuesday, a source told Sputnik.

"There is indeed a meeting of ambassadors today but I cannot comment on the agenda. In terms of any communication about the situation in Afghanistan I would like to refer to this tweet of [EU] the High Representative Josep Borrell who has announced a meeting of the Foreign Affairs Ministers tomorrow," the source said.

Related Topics

Afghanistan European Union Brussels

Recent Stories

China says it is ready to develop friendly relatio ..

China says it is ready to develop friendly relations with Taliban

7 minutes ago
 IGP inaugurates Police Service Center at Swan Gard ..

IGP inaugurates Police Service Center at Swan Garden

15 seconds ago
 Russia, US, China, Pakistan, Iran Can Help Afghani ..

Russia, US, China, Pakistan, Iran Can Help Afghanistan Not to Slide Into Chaos - ..

18 seconds ago
 UAE Table Tennis Team began preparations for Asian ..

UAE Table Tennis Team began preparations for Asian Championships in Doha

25 minutes ago
 20 prisoners of petty offenses released from centr ..

20 prisoners of petty offenses released from central jail

20 seconds ago
 UK gun applicants to face social media checks afte ..

UK gun applicants to face social media checks after mass killing

23 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.