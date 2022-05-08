UrduPoint.com

EU COREPER's Meeting Ends With No Agreement On New Russia Sanctions - Source

Sumaira FH Published May 08, 2022 | 06:00 PM

EU COREPER's Meeting Ends With No Agreement on New Russia Sanctions - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2022) The EU Permanent Representatives Committee (COREPER) have again failed to reach an agreement on the sixth package of sanctions against Russia during the Sunday meeting and will resume the discussion next day, a source told Sputnik.

"There was no agreement between the member states' representatives, and they will resume tomorrow," the source said.

The source added that there already are solutions that address concerns of the countries objecting to the oil embargo and noted that their opposition has weakened, except for Hungary, which is still insisting on a longer adaptation period for the ban or an exemption from it.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen presented the sixth package of sanctions this past Wednesday. It needs to be unanimously approved by member states to take effect. Among other things, it suggests banning Russian oil imports, which Hungary and Slovakia have repeatedly said they are not ready to do immediately and would request exemptions.

Related Topics

Russia Oil Slovakia Hungary Sunday From Agreement Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th May 2022

9 hours ago
 Football: French Ligue 1 results

Football: French Ligue 1 results

18 hours ago
 Marcos Jr on verge of historic win as Philippine p ..

Marcos Jr on verge of historic win as Philippine presidential campaign ends

18 hours ago
 RugbyU: European Champions Cup results

RugbyU: European Champions Cup results

18 hours ago
 No 'practical evidence' Russia plans to use tactic ..

No 'practical evidence' Russia plans to use tactical nukes: CIA

18 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.