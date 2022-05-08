MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2022) The EU Permanent Representatives Committee (COREPER) have again failed to reach an agreement on the sixth package of sanctions against Russia during the Sunday meeting and will resume the discussion next day, a source told Sputnik.

"There was no agreement between the member states' representatives, and they will resume tomorrow," the source said.

The source added that there already are solutions that address concerns of the countries objecting to the oil embargo and noted that their opposition has weakened, except for Hungary, which is still insisting on a longer adaptation period for the ban or an exemption from it.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen presented the sixth package of sanctions this past Wednesday. It needs to be unanimously approved by member states to take effect. Among other things, it suggests banning Russian oil imports, which Hungary and Slovakia have repeatedly said they are not ready to do immediately and would request exemptions.