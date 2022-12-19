EU Corruption Scandal May Hurt Energy Cooperation With Qatar - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2022) Actions of the European Union in relation to the corruption scandal around the European Parliament could "negatively affect" energy cooperation between Brussels and Doha, Financial Times reported, citing a Qatari senior diplomat.

On December 15, the European Parliament adopted a resolution calling for suspension of work on legislative documents related to Qatar due to a high-profile corruption case linked to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

"The decision to impose such a discriminatory restriction that limits dialogue and co-operation on Qatar before the legal process has ended, will negatively affect regional and global security co-operation, as well as ongoing discussions around global energy poverty and security," the Qatari diplomat told the media outlet.

Doha denies its involvement in the scandal and claims that the European Parliament's decision was not based on facts, according to Financial Times.

"Despite Qatar's commitment to growing the partnership further, it is deeply disappointing that the Belgian government made no effort to engage with our government to establish the facts once they became aware of the allegations," the diplomat was quoted as saying by the news agency.

Moreover, Qatar has never mixed business and politics, including in the situation with LNG negotiations, the diplomat reportedly said.

"We aren't threatening to cut supplies or anything. We are simply saying (that) to stop communication in the EU parliament this way limits co-operation," the diplomat told the media outlet.

As a result of recent actions of the European Union, Qatar, which is a key global investor, including in Europe, may redirect its windfall profits to other regions, people familiar with the matter reportedly said.

Earlier in December, the Belgian authorities, home of the European Parliament, carried out several arrests and searches in Brussels. The prosecutor's office said the investigation was connected with attempts by a country of the Arabian Gulf to influence the European Parliament's political and economic decisions. Media reported that the state was Qatar and the scandal was linked to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

As part of the investigation, the Belgian authorities arrested then Vice President of the European Parliament Eva Kaili and her partner. Searches were conducted at a place of her residence. Belgian law enforcement officers seized over 1.5 million Euros ($1.6 million) in cash and valuable gifts as part of the investigation. As a result, Kaili was expelled from her political party in Greece, her homeland, and lost her office in the European Parliament. However, she categorically denies her guilt and any involvement in corruption.