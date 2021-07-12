EU Could Boost Sanctions on Belarus Over Migrant Situation on Lithuanian Border - Borrell

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that the EU would continue to put political pressure on Belarus and warned that tougher measures could be put in force over migration flows to Lithuania through its territory

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that the EU would continue to put political pressure on Belarus and warned that tougher measures could be put in force over migration flows to Lithuania through its territory.

"In the case of Belarus, if they persist with this attitude, [we will look] to review our sanctions and look for stronger sanctions on the economic side," Borrell told a press conference.

Earlier in the month, Lithuania declared an emergency over an overflow of undocumented migrants from Belarus, many of them Iraqis, Iranians and Syrians. Vilnius has accused Belarus of using migration as a tool to get back at Vilnius for antagonizing Minsk. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, for his part, said that Minsk was unable to stem migration to the European Union due to Western sanctions.