EU could face terror threats if Libya’s legitimate govt falls: Turkish President Erdogan

ISTANBUL: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 18th, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned Europe that it could face new terror threats from outfits based in Libya if the country's UN-recognised government fell.

According to an article which published with Politico on the eve of a Libya peace conference in Berlin, Erdogan said if the EU failed to support Government of National Accord (GNA) it would be violation of its own core values, including democracy and human rights.

“There could be terror threats from outfits based in Libya if the legitimate government of the country was shown the door,” said Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“After the government’s fall, the possibility for Daesh and Al-Qaeda to come back may increase,” he said.

GNA led by Fayez Al-Sarraj is under attack since April 2019 from influential man Khalifa Haftar’s forces based in eastern part of the country which has killed over 280 civilians and 2,000 fighters.

Turkey and Russia played role and brokered ceasefire in Libya but Haftar once again boycotted talks held in Moscow this week. In Moscow, both sides were due to finalize truce agreement, the reports said.

Accusing Haftar of fleeing Moscow, Erdogan said that he would teach him a lesion if he turned back to fight.

He said: " Libya can’t be left at the mercy of a warlord,".

Erdogan's government backs Sarraj and the Turkish parliament approved the deployment of troops to Libya earlier this month after the signing of a controversial security and maritime deal between Tripoli and Ankara.