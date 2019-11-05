EU Could Help Member States Reach Consensus on Libya - Lawmaker

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) The European Union could help its member states find agreement on Libya, but the country is not high on EU policy makers' priority list at the moment, Yousef Al-Aqouri, the chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of Libya's House of Representatives, told Sputnik.

"We are in a good coordination with the European Union, which is the largest donor to Libya, and it has a lot of support projects in our country. However, we see that what the EU offers is sub-standard, and we addressed them at the highest levels. However, we have not received any positive responses, and it seems that Libya is not on the priority list of European policy makers, excepting urgent issues affecting the Europeans, most notably the migration crisis," the lawmaker said.

The EU does not seem to have a unified position on Libya, Al-Aqouri added.

"In this regard, we hoped that the EU would play a role in the consensus between the member states on ways to support our country in this period," the lawmaker said.

In a recent manifestation of disagreement within the EU, France and Italy have argued on how to solve the crisis in Libya.

The UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) accused France in April of supporting Libya's eastern commander Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar. Paris reportedly initially blocked an EU statement of concern over Haftar's offensive on Tripoli, where the GNA sits. Italy warned France against undermining EU peace efforts.

Meanwhile, the UN mission "has made many mistakes, most notably expanding the legitimacy of the elected House of Representatives and supporting parallel political entities," Al-Aqouri said.

"The failure to implement the security arrangements stipulated in the Skhirat political agreement made the GNA hostage to armed groups in the city of Tripoli. We believe that UNMIS needs to improve its performance by creating new ideas and strategies as well as assessing past experiences and receiving greater support from the Security Council," the lawmaker said.

The Shkirat Agreeemnt, signed in 2015, established the GNA as an attempt to bring peace to the country that had been torn by conflict since 2011, when long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown.