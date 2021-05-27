UrduPoint.com
EU Could Hit Key Belarus Exports Over Plane 'hijacking': Borrell

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 03:12 PM

The EU could target key exports from Belarus including potash fertiliser and gas transiting the country in response to the forced landing of a Ryanair plane, foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told AFP

Lisbon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :The EU could target key exports from Belarus including potash fertiliser and gas transiting the country in response to the forced landing of a Ryanair plane, foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told AFP.

"We really have to take measures that (Belarusian President Alexander) Lukashenko will feel," Borrell said in an interview with AFP, insisting that "hijacking a plane to stop a passenger... requires a strong reaction."

