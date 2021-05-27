EU could hit key Belarus exports over plane 'hijacking': Borrell

The EU could target key exports from Belarus including potash fertiliser and gas transiting the country in response to the forced landing of a Ryanair plane, foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told AFP

"We really have to take measures that (Belarusian President Alexander) Lukashenko will feel," Borrell said in an interview with AFP, insisting that "hijacking a plane to stop a passenger... requires a strong reaction."