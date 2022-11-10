EU Could Impose Another Sanctions Package Against Iran Next Week - German Foreign Minister

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) The European Union is actively working on another sanctions package against Iran and could introduce it next week, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Wednesday.

"We are working hard on the next sanctions package. We are planning to pass it next week. At the same time, we are working to ensure that a special session on Iran is held within the UN Human Rights Council," Baerbock said on Twitter.

The EU imposed asset freezes and travel bans on 11 Iranians and four organizations in mid-October. Later, the EU adopted another sanctions package that included three more Iranians and one organization for the alleged delivery of drones to Russia. Moscow and Tehran have repeatedly denied these allegations.

Thousands of people have been rallying across Iran since September to protest the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who had been arrested by morality police for wearing a hijab improperly. According to internet posts, she was beaten to death by officers. Government officials have denied all allegations, saying that Amini suffered a heart attack.

The protests are mainly taking place in the provinces of Gilan, Khuzestan, Sistan and Baluchestan, Tehran, and Kurdistan. The Iranian authorities accuse the United States and other Western countries of supporting the riots and calling for the overthrow of the government. Rioters systematically attack the state security forces, including the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.