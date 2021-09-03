EU Could Push Into Belarus Migrants Who Got There via Balkans, Mediterranean - Official

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) Latvia, Lithuania and Poland do not provide any evidence to confirm that illegal migrants cross into the European Union from the Belarusian territory, so there is reason to believe that the EU could force refugees who got there through the Balkans and the Mediterranean to go to Belarus, Belarusian Border Committee Deputy Chairman Roman Podlinev told Sputnik in an interview.

"The neighboring countries do not provide any evidence to confirm that the border violations by migrants were committed from the Belarusian territory. Therefore, there is reason to believe that groups of people who are pushed into Belarus may include migrants who got into the EU through the Balkans, the Mediterranean and other routes. We cannot rule this out, since no facts to confirm that they came to the EU from Belarus are provided," Podlinev said.