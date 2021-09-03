UrduPoint.com

EU Could Push Into Belarus Migrants Who Got There Via Balkans, Mediterranean - Official

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 11:50 AM

EU Could Push Into Belarus Migrants Who Got There via Balkans, Mediterranean - Official

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) Latvia, Lithuania and Poland do not provide any evidence to confirm that illegal migrants cross into the European Union from the Belarusian territory, so there is reason to believe that the EU could force refugees who got there through the Balkans and the Mediterranean to go to Belarus, Belarusian Border Committee Deputy Chairman Roman Podlinev told Sputnik in an interview.

"The neighboring countries do not provide any evidence to confirm that the border violations by migrants were committed from the Belarusian territory. Therefore, there is reason to believe that groups of people who are pushed into Belarus may include migrants who got into the EU through the Balkans, the Mediterranean and other routes. We cannot rule this out, since no facts to confirm that they came to the EU from Belarus are provided," Podlinev said.

Related Topics

European Union Belarus Poland Lithuania Latvia May Border From Refugee

Recent Stories

COVID-19 claims 57 more lives in Pakistan in last ..

COVID-19 claims 57 more lives in Pakistan in last 24 hours

9 minutes ago
 Ideal Governor in the History of Punjab- Chaudhary ..

Ideal Governor in the History of Punjab- Chaudhary Mohammad Sarwar

21 minutes ago
 U.S. Embassy Announces 700 Additional Graduate-lev ..

U.S. Embassy Announces 700 Additional Graduate-level Scholarships For Pakistani ..

26 minutes ago
 HBL Plaza, Pakistan’s most iconic building, cele ..

HBL Plaza, Pakistan’s most iconic building, celebrates 50 years

39 minutes ago
 UAE accomplished achievements in combatting discri ..

UAE accomplished achievements in combatting discrimination, violence against wom ..

2 hours ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 219.03 million, ..

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 219.03 million, death toll at 4,716,114

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.