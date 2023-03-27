EU Could Refinance Up to $1Bln in Ammunition Supplies to Ukraine - Commissioner

(@FahadShabbir)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2023) The European Union could refinance up to 1 billion Euros ($1.08 billion) in ammunition supplies to Ukraine by EU member states, European Commissioner for the Internal Market Thierry Breton said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Breton met with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki in Poland as the two officials visited Dezamet, a Polish ammunition manufacturer.

During a joint press conference with Morawiecki, the commissioner urged EU member states to provide ammunition they have in their depots to Ukraine, adding that the bloc could refinance around 1 billion euros of costs for these supplies thanks to various EU programs.

The EU is also considering acquiring ammunition worth another 1 billion euros to replenish its own stocks, according to Breton.

On Thursday, EU leaders supported a plan to accelerate the transfer of ammunition to Ukraine, as well as joint purchases of artillery shells and the development of Europe's own military production capabilities. Earlier in the week, the EU agreed on the two-billion-euro ($2.14 billion) plan to supply Ukraine with one million ammunition rounds.

Western countries ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation there on February 24, 2022. The assistance includes air defense missiles, launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery, anti-aircraft guns and various types of ammunition. The Kremlin has warned against further arms supplies that could mean the direct involvement of the US and NATO in the conflict.