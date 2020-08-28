EU could sanction Turkey if no progress on Mediterranean crisis

The EU on Friday warned Turkey it could face fresh sanctions -- including wide-ranging economic measures -- unless progress is made in reducing soaring tensions with Greece and Cyprus in the eastern Mediterranean

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :The EU on Friday warned Turkey it could face fresh sanctions -- including wide-ranging economic measures -- unless progress is made in reducing soaring tensions with Greece and Cyprus in the eastern Mediterranean.

EU diplomatic chief Josep Borell said the bloc's foreign ministers meeting in Berlin had "agreed that in the absence of progress engaging Turkey we could develop a list of furtherrestrictive measures" that could be discussed at summit in Brussels on September 24.