UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Could Sanction Turkey If No Progress On Mediterranean Crisis

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 08:03 PM

EU could sanction Turkey if no progress on Mediterranean crisis

The EU on Friday warned Turkey it could face fresh sanctions -- including wide-ranging economic measures -- unless progress is made in reducing soaring tensions with Greece and Cyprus in the eastern Mediterranean

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :The EU on Friday warned Turkey it could face fresh sanctions -- including wide-ranging economic measures -- unless progress is made in reducing soaring tensions with Greece and Cyprus in the eastern Mediterranean.

EU diplomatic chief Josep Borell said the bloc's foreign ministers meeting in Berlin had "agreed that in the absence of progress engaging Turkey we could develop a list of furtherrestrictive measures" that could be discussed at summit in Brussels on September 24.

Related Topics

Turkey Brussels Berlin Progress Cyprus Greece September

Recent Stories

Three held for illegal gas refilling

2 minutes ago

Karak Police launches crackdown against drug deale ..

2 minutes ago

German Clinic Treating Navalny Consulting Military ..

2 minutes ago

Two separate accidents claims 4 lives

3 minutes ago

Canadian Economy Experiences Historic 38.7% Declin ..

7 minutes ago

Commissioner Malakand Division visits flood affect ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.