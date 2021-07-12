UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Could Suspend Issuance Of Visas To Belarusian Citizens

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 04:30 PM

EU Could Suspend Issuance of Visas to Belarusian Citizens

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) The European Union could suspend the issuance of visas to Belarusian citizens over the situation with irregular migration on the border with Lituania, Ylva Johansson, the European commissioner for home affairs, said on Monday.

"I must say that I stand ready to consider to take action on visa suspension towards Belarus in this situation. Of course, we would like still to have contacts with ordinary Belarusian people, but still I think this is something that could be considered," Johansson told a European Parliament committee meeting.

Related Topics

Parliament European Union Belarus Visa Border

Recent Stories

CBUAE announces strategic objectives for 2023-2026

46 minutes ago

Ramiz Raja criticizes selection committee for pick ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 1,542 new COVID-19 cases, 1,519 reco ..

1 hour ago

Man wielding a gun outside parliament in Islamabad ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid inaugurates series of new road ..

2 hours ago

'Pakistan cannot impose her views upon us,’  Af ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.