EU Could Suspend Issuance of Visas to Belarusian Citizens

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) The European Union could suspend the issuance of visas to Belarusian citizens over the situation with irregular migration on the border with Lituania, Ylva Johansson, the European commissioner for home affairs, said on Monday.

"I must say that I stand ready to consider to take action on visa suspension towards Belarus in this situation. Of course, we would like still to have contacts with ordinary Belarusian people, but still I think this is something that could be considered," Johansson told a European Parliament committee meeting.