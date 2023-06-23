EU Council Adopts 11th Package of Sanctions Against Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) The Council of the European Union announced on Friday that it had adopted the 11th package of sanctions against Russia aimed at strengthening the existing restrictions and preventing their circumvention.

"The Council adopted today an eleventh package of economic and individual restrictive measures intended to strengthen existing EU sanctions and crack down on their circumvention, thereby further eroding Putin's war machine and his revenues," the EU body said in a statement.

The bloc also decided to boost "bilateral and multilateral cooperation with third countries, and the provision of technical assistance," the statement read.

"In order to further minimise the risk of sanctions' circumvention, today's decision prohibits the transit via the territory of Russia of more goods and technology which may contribute to Russia's military and technological enhancement or to the development of the defence or security sector, goods and technology suited for use in aviation or space industry and jet fuel and fuel additives, exported from the EU to third countries," the EU Council said.

The expanded list of restricted items that could contribute to the technological enhancement of Russia's defense and security sector now includes "electronic components, semiconductor materials, manufacturing and testing equipment for electronic integrated circuits and printed circuit boards, precursors to energetic materials and precursors to chemical weapons, optical components, navigational instruments, metals used in the defence sector and marine equipment."

Additionally, the EU expanded sanctions against Russian media and banned broadcasting of five more channels.

"In order to address the Russian Federation's systematic, international campaign of media manipulation and distortion of facts aimed at enhancing its strategy of destabilisation of its neighbouring countries - the EU and its member states -, the Council extended the suspension of broadcasting licences to five additional media outlets: RT Balkan, Oriental Review, Tsargrad, New Eastern Outlook and Katehon," the statement read.