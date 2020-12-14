EU Council Adopts Conclusions to Strengthen Internal Security Cooperation Until 2025

The Council of the European Union on Monday adopted a set of conclusions aimed at strengthening internal security and European police partnership until 2025, the Council of the EU said in a press release

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) The Council of the European Union on Monday adopted a set of conclusions aimed at strengthening internal security and European police partnership until 2025, the Council of the EU said in a press release.

"These conclusions aim to further improve cooperation in the field so as to better respond to evolving security challenges and harness the potential of technological developments," the press release read.

The council also outlined a number of political priorities to be achieved until 2025, including making full use of the instruments for EU-wide alerts for criminal acts; establishing an upgraded acquis on cross-border police cooperation; ensuring that law enforcement authorities can use artificial intelligence technologies in their daily work; strengthening EU agencies such as Europol and Frontex and others.