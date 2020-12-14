UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Council Adopts Conclusions To Strengthen Internal Security Cooperation Until 2025

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 04:20 PM

EU Council Adopts Conclusions to Strengthen Internal Security Cooperation Until 2025

The Council of the European Union on Monday adopted a set of conclusions aimed at strengthening internal security and European police partnership until 2025, the Council of the EU said in a press release

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) The Council of the European Union on Monday adopted a set of conclusions aimed at strengthening internal security and European police partnership until 2025, the Council of the EU said in a press release.

"These conclusions aim to further improve cooperation in the field so as to better respond to evolving security challenges and harness the potential of technological developments," the press release read.

The council also outlined a number of political priorities to be achieved until 2025, including making full use of the instruments for EU-wide alerts for criminal acts; establishing an upgraded acquis on cross-border police cooperation; ensuring that law enforcement authorities can use artificial intelligence technologies in their daily work; strengthening EU agencies such as Europol and Frontex and others.

Related Topics

Police European Union Criminals

Recent Stories

'I salute Lahorites for rejecting PDM's public mee ..

1 minute ago

Watchdog Calls on Uganda to Stop Human Rights Viol ..

3 minutes ago

Donetsk in Talks With Russia Over Supply of Sputni ..

3 minutes ago

Another four patients fall prey to COVID at Nishta ..

3 minutes ago

RCB confiscates three truckload goods of encroache ..

3 minutes ago

WhatsApp recordings throw lifeline to Sahel artist ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.