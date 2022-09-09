EU Council Adopts Full Suspension of Visa Facilitation With Russia

(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) The Council of the EU on Friday finally approved the decision on the complete suspension of the visa facilitation agreement with Russia.

"Today the Council adopted a decision that fully suspends the visa facilitation agreement between the EU and Russia.

Consequently, the general rules of the visa code will apply to Russian citizens. This will result in an increase in the visa application fee from ‚¬35 to ‚¬80, the need to present additional documentary evidence, increased visa processing times and more restrictive rules for the issuance of multiple-entry visas," the council said in a statement.

The decision will go into effect on September 12.