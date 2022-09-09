UrduPoint.com

EU Council Adopts Full Suspension Of Visa Facilitation With Russia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 09, 2022 | 01:50 PM

EU Council Adopts Full Suspension of Visa Facilitation With Russia

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) The Council of the EU on Friday finally approved the decision on the complete suspension of the visa facilitation agreement with Russia.

"Today the Council adopted a decision that fully suspends the visa facilitation agreement between the EU and Russia.

Consequently, the general rules of the visa code will apply to Russian citizens. This will result in an increase in the visa application fee from ‚¬35 to ‚¬80, the need to present additional documentary evidence, increased visa processing times and more restrictive rules for the issuance of multiple-entry visas," the council said in a statement.

The decision will go into effect on September 12.

Related Topics

Russia September Visa From Agreement

Recent Stories

Declaration of the Fifth Session of the Islamic Co ..

Declaration of the Fifth Session of the Islamic Conference of Youth and Sports M ..

1 hour ago
 US dollar continues it's trajectory against Pakist ..

US dollar continues it's trajectory against Pakistani rupee

1 hour ago
 Matthew Hayden returns as team mentor for T20 Worl ..

Matthew Hayden returns as team mentor for T20 World Cup

1 hour ago
 FM urges intâ€™l community to address state-sponso ..

FM urges intâ€™l community to address state-sponsored terrorism

1 hour ago
 UNSG in Islamabad to express solidarity with flood ..

UNSG in Islamabad to express solidarity with flood victims

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.