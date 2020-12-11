UrduPoint.com
EU Council Agreed That Arms Export To Turkey Should Be Discussed Within NATO - Merkel

Fri 11th December 2020 | 03:47 PM

An agreement was reached at the European Council meeting that weapons exports to Turkey should be discussed within the NATO context, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday, also announcing that a report on all aspects of cooperation with Turkey would be presented by the next meeting

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) An agreement was reached at the European Council meeting that weapons exports to Turkey should be discussed within the NATO context, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday, also announcing that a report on all aspects of cooperation with Turkey would be presented by the next meeting.

"By the next European Council, we have called for a report to be made on all aspects of our cooperation with Turkey in view to the region as a whole, for example, Libya and Nagono-Karabakh, we have asked for such a report to be made, and we will discuss out further relations with Turkey in light of that report.

We have a certain strategic dependence on each other, many of us are NATO members, there are certain tensions, so it is well worth discussing this issue very intensively. In this context,� we also discussed delivery of arms, this has to be discussed in the NATO framework, we have to consult the new American administration about Turkey," Merkel said at a press conference.

