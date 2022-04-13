UrduPoint.com

EU Council Agrees On Another Tranche Worth Over $500Mln In Military Assistance To Ukraine

EU Council Agrees on Another Tranche Worth Over $500Mln in Military Assistance to Ukraine

The EU Council announced on Wednesday it had agreed on another tranche of 500 million euros ($541 million) in military assistance to Ukraine, that will raise the total amount of EU aid to Kiev to 1.5 billion euros

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) The EU Council announced on Wednesday it had agreed on another tranche of 500 million Euros ($541 million) in military assistance to Ukraine, that will raise the total amount of EU aid to Kiev to 1.5 billion euros.

"Today the Council adopted two assistance measures under the European Peace Facility (EPF) that will allow the EU to further support the capabilities and resilience of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to defend the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the country ... The EU will add 500 million to the resources already mobilised under the EPF for Ukraine, thereby tripling the initial budget to 1.5 billion," the EU body said in a statement.

